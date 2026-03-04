'They Found Him': NBA Star Victor Wembanyama Shares Uplifting Update As Elijah Hoard Is Found Following Social Media Campaign; Video

BleacherReport/X

NBA star Victor Wembanyama had a reason to breathe a huge sigh of relief on March 4, 2026, as he confirmed that his missing friend Elijah Hoard has been found safe, ending days of anxiety and uncertainty for the San Antonio Spurs star and Hoard’s loved ones.

Wembanyama, who had been using his significant social media presence to help locate Hoard after the 23‑year‑old vanished in Chicago, delivered the good news during a post‑game press conference following the Spurs’ commanding 131‑91 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. “They found him,” Wembanyama said, visibly relieved, marking a stark contrast to the worry that had gripped him and the wider basketball community.

Hoard had been missing since February 27, after being dropped off at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport by his father, with no indication that he ever boarded his scheduled flight back to France. In a heartfelt bid for help, Wembanyama repeatedly shared missing‑person details online, tagging notable Chicago sports figures to broaden the search’s reach.

Hoard’s safe return brings closure to a distressing chapter that drew attention not just from fans of the Spurs, but from sports communities around the world, highlighting the impact an athlete can have off the court as well as on it.