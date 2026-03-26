'They Are Selling For ₹35000...': Congress MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar Alleges Black Marketing Of IPL Tickets, Criticises KSCA Over Allocation; Video

IANS/X

Congress MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar has stirred controversy ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League matches, accusing the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) of unfair ticket distribution and alleged black marketing.

Speaking publicly, Kashappanavar claimed that despite IPL matches set to begin on the 28th, tickets have not been provided to MLAs, ministers, or their families. He questioned the association’s approach, pointing out that KSCA benefits from government support, including security and infrastructure.

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“They are taking all the facilities from the government... but they are not respecting the MLAs,” he said, expressing frustration over the lack of access for elected representatives. The MLA went further, alleging irregularities in ticket sales. According to him, tickets priced at ₹5,000 are being resold at inflated rates of up to ₹35,000, suggesting the presence of a black market.

His remarks have sparked a wider debate around IPL ticketing practices, transparency, and accessibility. While some have echoed concerns over alleged black marketing, others argue that online ticketing systems are designed to ensure fair access to fans.

With the IPL season around the corner, the controversy has once again brought attention to the management of high-demand cricket tickets and the expectations of public representatives versus general fans.