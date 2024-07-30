'There Were Actually 3 On The Podium': Egyptian Fencer Competes While Being 7 Months Pregnant In Paris 2024 Olympics; Viral Pics

Nada Hafez. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez has made a startling revelation following her elimination in the last 16 of the event in the Paris Olympics 2024. The 26-year, while being pregnant, won her first match in the singles sabre competition. Hafez gave a significant credit for competing to her husband and family.

Hafez beat United States' Elizabeth Tartakovsky 15-13 but lost 15-7 to South Korea's Jeon Hayoung at the Grand Palais in Paris. She has also competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio and the following one in Tokyo in 2021. However, Hafez is yet to experience any major success in a big competition.

"I’m writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16" - Nada Hafez

The youngster, meanwhile, took to Instagram, admitted that maintaining the balance between taking care of herself and dedicating equal time to practice was no easy task. She wrote:

What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby!

My baby & I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical & emotional. The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life & sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it. I’m writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16!"