'There is drop off in attitude of sports ministry towards chess': Viswanathan Anand to FPJ after Chess Olympiad win

On Sunday, India and Russia were declared the joint winners of the first online Chess Olympiad. And while the news has indeed garnered congratulatory messages from all quarters, it does not seem to have evoked a massive response from the government.

If one looks at the timeline, the last time a chess player was bestowed with an Arjuna Award was Abhijeet Gupta in 2013. And the Dronacharya award was last won by Koneru Ashok in 2006. Indeed, till date, only two people associated with chess have won the award.



"The last few years, there's been a drop off in the attitude of the Sports Ministry to Chess players. I don't mean at a personal level obviously. Just that institutionally, we no longer get the awards for international competitions," said Viswanathan Anand in response to a question from The Free Press Journal during the post-victory chess conference on Monday.