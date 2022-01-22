Theon fancied for Villoo C Poonawalla Indian St. Leger

The combo of jockey P. S. Chouhan and trainer Pessi Shroff, this time astride Theon should be the best bet for the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian St. Leger, a Grade 1 event on the fifth day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi race course on Sunday.

Theon (Multidimensional - Fontainebleau) made his debut at Calcutta over a mile on the same day as his contemporaries contested the Derby. A fortnight later, he won over the Derby distance clocking a time that was superior to what Black Pearl (in The Derby) and Zoya (in the Oaks) had clocked over the same trip, though he was carrying 5 kgs less than the colt. He then moved to Pesi Shroff's yard at Mahalakshmi and had an easy outing.

Lagarde and Marlboro Man should be the other followers in this small field of four runners.

Lagarde, is the highest rated runner in the field and justifiably so. For starters, he is the only Classic winner in the race with the Bangalore 2000 Guineas, Gr.2, Indian 2000 Guineas, Gr.1 and the Kingfisher Ultra Bangalore Derby, Gr.1 in his kitty.

First race: 12.45

Selections

1. The play.rwitc.com Plate Div-2 (1200m): 1. Safdar (2), 2. Turmeric Tower (3), 3. Rodrigo (1)

2. The Noble Prince Plate (2000m): 1. Brazos (8), 2. Shadows (13), 3. Brave Eagle (5)

3. The Y. M. Chaudhry Memorial Trophy (1000m): 1. Aegon (3), 2. Hidden Gold (1), 3. Shaeareh (4)

4. The Jehangir P. Dubash Trophy Div-2 (1400m): 1. Rising Brave (4), 2. Gilt Edge (5), 3. Dreams (1)

5. The Change of Luck Plate (1000m): 1. Balenciaga (2), 2. Brave Beauty (4), 3. Divine Thoughts (5)

6. The Sonny Brar Trophy (2000m): 1. Circle Of Love (6), 2. Mishka's Pride (3), 3. The Bawaji (1)

7. The Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian St. Leger (Gr.1) (2800m): 1. Theon (3), 2. Lagarde (1), 3. Marlboro Man (2)

8. The Jehangir P. Dubash Trophy Div-1 (1400m): 1. Vincenzo (3), 2. Rambler (1), 3. Chancellor (4)

9. The play.rwitc.com Plate Div-1 (1200m): 1. Exclusive (10), 2. Ame (7), 3. Anointed (8)

1st Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

2nd jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9

1st treble pool: 3, 4 & 5

2nd treble pool:6, 7 & 8

3rd treble pool: 7 8 & 9

Tanala: all races

Super jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, & 9

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 02:28 PM IST