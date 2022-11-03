'The truth is...': Harsha Bhogle weighs in on fake fielding controversy involving Virat Kohli

Harsha Bhogle and Virat Kohli |

Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan has alleged that the on-field umpires overlooked an instance of Virat Kohli's fake fielding that may have led to five potentially significant penalty runs for his team following their five-run loss to India on Wednesday.

In the seventh over of Bangladesh's chase at Adelaide Oval, Litton Das played the ball off Axar Patel in the direction of the deep off-side field. Arshdeep Singh threw the ball, and Kohli, who was positioned at point, attempted a shy at the stumps as the ball passed him.

The on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown didn't do anything about it at the time, and neither did the Bangladesh batsmen (Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das).

And amid the raging controversy, India commentator, Harsha Bhogle weighed in on the issue and said that as no one saw it and Bangladesh should not use it as an excuse.

Bhogle took to social media to air his views.

"On the fake fielding incident, the truth is that nobody saw it. The umpires didn't, the batters didn't and we didn't either. Law 41.5 does make provision for penalising fake fielding (the umpire still has to interpret it thus) but no one saw it. So what do you do!" Bhogle tweeted.

In another tweet, Bhogle wrote: "So, for my friends in Bangladesh, please don't look at fake fielding or wet conditions as a reason for not reaching the target. If one of the batters had stayed till the end, Bangladesh could have won it. We are all guilty of it....when we search for excuses, we don't grow."

In accordance with Cricket Law 41.5, which deals with unfair play, "deliberate distraction, deceit, or obstruction of the batter" is prohibited. If an occurrence is found to be a violation, the umpire may rule that specific delivery to be a dead ball and grant the batting side five runs.

Given that Arshdeep's toss from the deep was intercepted by Kohli's right hand as he indicated for a relay throw, the replay could be viewed as an effort at misdirection on his part.

Earlier, the fifties from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, and superb bowling spells by bowlers helped India clinch a 5-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-curtailed clash of Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday.

In a rain-curtailed 16-over match, Litton Das lit up Bangladesh's chase with his 60 coming off 27 balls but the batter failed to guide his team home. For India Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya bagged two wickets each.

With three wins in their hands out of four matches, India are the Group 2 table topper with six points. On the other hand, Bangladesh are in third place with four points.