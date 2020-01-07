‘The Tanhaji of Indian Cricket’: Ajay Devgn heaps praise on Indian skipper Virat Kohli

The mercurial Indian captain, Virat Kohli, is often regarded as one of the best players in the world at the moment in all three formats. With a batting average of over 50 across all formats, the 31-year-old has already broken several world records and is on his way to create more. He is also regarded as one of the greatest players to ever grace the “gentleman’s game”.

So naturally, Kohli receives praise from all quarters of the world. Bollywood, too, hasn’t been shy in applauding the genius of ‘King Kohli’. From Amitabh Bachchan to Aamir Khan, all have praised the phenom. The latest to jump into this bandwagon is Ajay Devgn.

Speaking in the pre-match show on Star Sports before the start of the abandoned first T20I between India and Sri Lanka, Ajay Devgn comapared Virat Kohli to ‘Tanhaji Malusare’, the character he’ll be playing in his upcoming film, ‘Tanhaji’. He said, “Virat Kohli is the Tanhaji of team India. He is confident, aggressive and wants to win at any cost.”

The actor also went on to talk about the time when he used to play cricket. He said, “I was a batsman. When it comes to memories, there are plenty. Once, my finger had chipped when I tried to catch the ball. It is still twisted.”

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Co face a stern test in the upcoming days. India will play three T20Is against Sri Lanka, the first of which had to be abandoned due to heavy downpour. The next two matches will be played on Jan 7 and Jan 10.

After facing Sri Lanka, India will play hosts to the in-form Australian team. The Aussies will play three ODIs in India. India will then visit New Zealand on a tour consisting of 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests. This will be by far the toughest test for the Men in Blue. Then they will return to India where they’ll face South Africa for a three-match ODI series.