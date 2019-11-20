He is renowned for his tactical prowess and has managed FC Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United. He has won a domestic title in a record four different countries (Portugal, England, Italy and Spain) and is one of only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League twice with two clubs, FC Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.

He is also a three-time Premier League Champion with Chelsea (2005, 2006, 2015).”Commenting on the appointment, Chairman Daniel Levy said: “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician.

He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”Speaking on his appointment, Jose said: “I am excited to be joining a Club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters.

The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”Mourinho last manager Manchester United were he was fired after bitter acrimony and falling out with some of the club’s top players including Paul Pogba.

The former Manchester United, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager is one of the game’s most deified and vilified figures. While his record across the continent speaks for itself, Mourinho has also been accused of queering a club’s atmosphere like a supernova about to collapse.

Pochettino was sacked five months after leading Tottenham to their first Champions League final where they were beaten by Liverpool.