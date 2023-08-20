The SKY Dilemma For India: Sanjay Manjrekar Identifies 'One Loose End' That Needs To Be Tied Before ODI World Cup

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar feels the Indian team management will be in a dilemma over the selection of Suryakumar Yadav, who is the No.1 ranked batter in T20I cricket but has struggled to carry his form over to the 50-overs format.

Surya averages over 46 in the shortest format for India but has struggled on ODIs, having scored just 511 runs from 26 matches at just over 24.

But looking at his talent with the bat in white-ball cricket, it will be hard for the selectors to ignore a player of his calibre when they pick the Indian teams for the Asia Cup and ICC World Cup 2023.

The SKY dilemma for Team India

“I think most issues seem to address that the batter is in pretty good form.

"India of course have to ponder on the Suryakumar Yadav case because 50 overs cricket is not quite making the same impact but he will be such a big temptation on a big stage when he walks in with just 15-17 overs left in the innings, can be a game changer.

"So that is an issue India need to sort of finalise whether they want , Suryakumar Yadav, so that is one loose end they need to tie,” Manjrekar said on Star Sports' show Follow the Blues.