The Rock, Steve Austin? WWE fans get nostalgic over top superstars of all time

Back when the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) was at its peak, two names among many others were always the talk of the town.
The Rock and Stone Cold, the two most stunning and electrifying superstars in the wrestling world have left many memories with the fans.
And recently, a tweet which asks the users to name their top 5 superstars of all time, made the fans all nostalgic, bringing back all those cherished memories of nearly two decades ago.
The most common mentions were Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Triple H, with other notable superstars like John Cena, Randy Orton and others.
Rey Mysterio
Just 168 cm tall, Rey Mysterio was famous for his high-flying antics, unexpected reversals and his signature the 619.
Not to mention the infamous 2006 Royal Rumble where Mysterio eliminated Randy Orton to win the 30-man event.
With all that, the greatest cruiserweight in wrestling history took the hearts of many wrestling fans by a storm.
From his 'Booyaka-Booyaka' entrance music to his signature 619 on the largest of superstars, it is no surprise that Rey Mysterio finds his name in WWE's top superstars of all time.
Jeff Hardy
When it comes to high-flying moves, there are very less wrestlers who come close to Jeff Hardy.
Known for his enthusiastic participation in 'Xtreme' condition matches which involved tables, ladders and chairs, Jeff Hardy became a fan-favourite in no time.
His 'Senton Bomb' jumps off the highest of ladders, and even the production sets showed his love for WWE, and in return, he went down as one of the top most WWE superstars of all time.
The Undertaker
The Undertaker, one of the oldest appearing superstars in the WWE will always be remember as a legend of the show. His iconic 21-0 WrestleMania streak which ended in 2014 at the hands of Brock Lesnar.
At 55, the Deadman still continues to amaze us with his performances as a wrestler with the most recent being his WrestleMania 36 matchup against AJ Styles.
The Boneyard match was regarded as one of the most iconic matchups of all time.
Barring the latest WrestleMania, the Undertaker has had his share of shocking moments.
The one where he threw Mankind aka Mick Foley from the top of the cell through a table on the arena floor will remain as the most jaw-dropping stunt of all time.
Shawn Michaels and Triple H (D-Generation X)
Both Shawn Michaels and Triple H, the catalysts behind the Attitude Era, the founders of the most iconic tag-team of all time -- D-Generation X -- are widely regarded as two of the topmost WWE superstars of all time.
With their in-ring performances and antics, their partnership is highly missed by the WWE fans.
Their tag-team moments when a Sweet Chin Music from Michaels would send the poor opponent straight between Triple H's legs to receive a special Pedigree will forever remain the best tag-team finishers of all time.
The Rock and Stone Cold
The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin are the two superstars who defined the Attitude Era in its truest form.
One of the most electrifying rivalry/storyline in WWE of all time.
As The Rock said, it was a story of brotherhood.
Watch the promo of their epic matchup at WrestleMania 17 below:
While all the above events are now in the past, a true WWE fan cannot help but ponder how truly electrifying those moments were. An era which will not happen in WWE, ever again.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)