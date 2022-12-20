'The only Argentine not to celebrate World Cup win': Netizens joke Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend banned from congratulating Lionel Messi & Co

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Georgina Rodriguez has been banned from celebrating Argentina's FIFA World Cup win, joked fans after the model did not post a congratulatory message following Lionel Messi & Co’s achievement.

Georgina, who was born in Buenos Aires, was in Qatar to support partner and Portugal captain Ronaldo.

However, it was Ronaldo's archrival Messi who laid his hands on football's biggest prize.

Ronaldo, whose Portugal side were dumped out in the quarter-final stages, has not reacted to Messi’s feat.

And so too has his Argentine partner, leading fans posting hilarious messages on social media.

One said: "Georgina Rodriguez is the only Argentine to not celebrate her nation winning the World Cup. Thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo the unemployed."

Another joked: "Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez should at least congratulate her country Argentina."

One added: "Georgina Rodriguez is the only Argentine who can't celebrate their trophy."

Meanwhile, Argentina beat holders France in a dramatic final that ended 3-3 after extra time, with Messi twice scoring. The game was decided on penalties.

Messi became the first Argentine to lift the World Cup since his idol Diego Maradona, almost four decades ago in 1986.

