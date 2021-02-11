The offensive language during ISL: AIFF’s show causes Mumbai City FC's Hugo Boumous

Mumbai: The Disciplinary Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has warned the Mumbai City FC player Hugo Boumous with a show cause notice.

This was brought to the notice during the Mumbai City’s encounter against FC Goa when the player Boumous was alleged sued offensive and abusive language on the match officials durign the Indian Super League match.

The notice was related to an incident happened in a match played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on February 8, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

"In the game...Boumous received his 4th yellow card of the season in the fifth minute of injury time for delaying the restart of play. He was then shown a direct red card a minute later for using offensive and abusive languages towards the appointed match officials'," the ISL said in a statement.

"Boumous will automatically serve a two-match suspension for accumulating four yellow cards and a direct expulsion, according to league regulations. He will at least remain ineligible for selection in Mumbai City's matches against Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC next."

Furthermore, upon analysis of the referee's report, the Moroccan has been summoned by the Committee and asked to show cause as to why no additional sanctions be imposed on him, and the player has been given time till 9am on Friday to submit a reply.