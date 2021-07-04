The men in Blue have an even-money chance of beating England on their home turf, feels Ian Chappell

Melbourne: Ian Chappell is the best judge when it comes to the game of cricket. And especially when Men in Blue are in action. As England prepare to hist India in the five_test series on their own backyard, the Australian puts even chances on cards for Virat Kohli and his boys to beat England in their own backyard. Most importantly because of the formidable pace-bowling unit of the visitorts.

He says India, notwithstanding, their loss in the final of the World Test Championship final to New Zealand, has become a "pace-bowling proficient" team in recent years, joining the likes of the West Indies and Australian sides of the past.

"In recent years India have joined the ranks of pace-bowling proficient teams. As a consequence, they have enjoyed success in Australia, reached the final of the WTC, and now have an even-money chance of beating England on their home turf," Chappell wrote in ESPNcricinfo.

"Good pace bowling definitely has its advantages," he added.

The former Australian captain, believes India has been well served by fast bowlers such as Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, comparing these bowling unit to the fearsome West Indian pace bowling quartets from the 1970s to mid 90s.

"New Zealand's pace quartet, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, and Kyle Jamieson, made possible their presence in the final. Then in the prolonged battle with India for supremacy, the quick bowlers led the last-day victory charge."