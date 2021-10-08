'The legend of Pakistan cricket': Twitter hails Shoaib Malik after he becomes first Asian to score 11000 runs in T20 cricket

Pakistan's season batter Shoiab Malik on Thursday became the first Asian cricketer to score 11000 runs in T20 cricket. He reached this exceptional milestone during the National T20 Cup game between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab.

Batting for Central Punjab, Malik crossed the 11,000 run mark during his 24-ball 26 in Lahore.

Malik is now the third batter to have etched his name on this phenomenal record while West Indian Powerhouses, Chris Gayle, who has scored 14276 runs in 448 matches is first on the list and Kieron Pollard, who has amassed 11223 runs from 567 T20 matches is second.

Cricket fans on twitter lavished praises on the Pakistani veteran war-horse and congratulated him on this excellent achievement with several of them even questioning PCB's decision to exclude his name from the national side set to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE. Here are some of the reactions-

Shoaib Malik The legend of Pak cricket

Hit ❤ if you wanna see him in Pakistan's #T20WorldCup2021 squad bcz our middle order needs his experience#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/VPC0iucWVv — Hamza Kaleem (@HKaleem23) October 8, 2021

SHOAIB MALIK.

From 1990s to 2020s - four decades !

970 professional games, collective 28,954 runs, 50s x 168, 100s x 33, bowled 5,372 overs and took 721 wickets across all formats of game. What a showman. Still fit as he was in his early days. pic.twitter.com/tcuYsQA5Pd — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) October 2, 2021

Advertisement

Hello selectors!!🌚

Shoaib malik has just reaches to another milestone🔥❤

He has currently made 11000 runs in t20 but still not selected as of now what a shame. Politics ego ruin our cricket.🙂#NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/Io1aKmQ3eY — Rida_hun_yawr🦋💕 (@ZainabBangash12) October 7, 2021

Man with 11,000 T20I Runs 😍😇

The king #shoaibmalik, He can go in #T20WorldCup2021

Shoaib Malik ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mExzgTHt3F — Jamil Hussain Saqi (@JamilSaqi12) October 7, 2021

Congratulations to Shoaib Malik on completing 11,000 T20 runs. May Allah bless you with more success. Keep making Pakistan proud❤️ pic.twitter.com/ADDPQLwPuP — Noman Views (@Noman2294) October 7, 2021

Advertisement

Hello😉 selectors..@TheRealPCBMedia

What a knock by Shoaib Malik...85*(47) with 8 fours and 5 sixes...

Now he deserves to be select for T20 world cup?@realshoaibmalik#T20WorldCup2021#shoaibmalik pic.twitter.com/yhQ95XwT1R — Herchelle Gibbs (@HershubyGibbs) October 2, 2021

Besides, Malik's 26, along with Hussain Tait's 47-ball 68 guided Central Punjab to set a target of 155 runs.

His team also stands on top of the points table with five victories from seven matches.

Advertisement

ALSO READ T10 League: Abu Dhabi Franchises pick 10 most destructive cricketers of 447 for season 5

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 06:34 PM IST