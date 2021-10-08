e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 06:34 PM IST

'The legend of Pakistan cricket': Twitter hails Shoaib Malik after he becomes first Asian to score 11000 runs in T20 cricket

Batting for Central Punjab, Malik crossed the 11,000 run mark during his 24-ball 26 in Lahore.
FPJ Web Desk
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik | AFP PHOTO / MARWAN NAAMANI

Pakistan's season batter Shoiab Malik on Thursday became the first Asian cricketer to score 11000 runs in T20 cricket. He reached this exceptional milestone during the National T20 Cup game between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab.

Batting for Central Punjab, Malik crossed the 11,000 run mark during his 24-ball 26 in Lahore.

Malik is now the third batter to have etched his name on this phenomenal record while West Indian Powerhouses, Chris Gayle, who has scored 14276 runs in 448 matches is first on the list and Kieron Pollard, who has amassed 11223 runs from 567 T20 matches is second.

Cricket fans on twitter lavished praises on the Pakistani veteran war-horse and congratulated him on this excellent achievement with several of them even questioning PCB's decision to exclude his name from the national side set to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE. Here are some of the reactions-

Besides, Malik's 26, along with Hussain Tait's 47-ball 68 guided Central Punjab to set a target of 155 runs.

His team also stands on top of the points table with five victories from seven matches.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 06:34 PM IST
