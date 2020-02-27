'The king conquers Madrid': Twitter hails Man City's Kevin de Buyne for his heroics in incredible win at Real Madrid

What a night of football! Manchester City pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season when they faced Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Thursday. City came from behind to defeat Madrid 2-1. Kevin de Bruyne was the hero for the visitors as he inspired the dramatic comeback.

After Isco scored the opening goal for Real Madrid in the start of the second half, De Bruyne turned up for the Citizens and brought up one of the best seven minutes of 2020 to complete the turnaround for his club. He turned provider Gabriel Jesus in the 78th minute before tucking away a penalty five minutes later.

Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos was later awarded a red card for his last-ditch tackle on Jesus. This would mean that Ramos will be banned for the second leg of this fixture.