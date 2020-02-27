'The king conquers Madrid': Twitter hails Man City's Kevin de Buyne for his heroics in incredible win at Real Madrid

What a night of football! Manchester City pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season when they faced Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Thursday. City came from behind to defeat Madrid 2-1. Kevin de Bruyne was the hero for the visitors as he inspired the dramatic comeback.
After Isco scored the opening goal for Real Madrid in the start of the second half, De Bruyne turned up for the Citizens and brought up one of the best seven minutes of 2020 to complete the turnaround for his club. He turned provider Gabriel Jesus in the 78th minute before tucking away a penalty five minutes later.
Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos was later awarded a red card for his last-ditch tackle on Jesus. This would mean that Ramos will be banned for the second leg of this fixture.
Twitter was abuzz with Kevin de Bruyne's performance and celebrated his hand in this this incredible comeback win.
Even Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand hailed De Bruyne.
City's two away goals will make them heavy favourites to go through, even if manager Pep Guardiola was quick to discourage complacency.
"It's still not over," he said. "If there is one team that can overcome this it is this club (Real Madrid) with their experience and their history."
"We know the situation," said Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.
"We have to go there and win."
Madrid have now won only one of their last five games, with the Clasico against Barcelona in La Liga to come on Sunday.
"We are on a bad run but we have to get ourselves out of it," said Zidane.
"Sunday is a chance to change."
Guardiola sprung a surprise by picking De Bruyne up front and leaving Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho all on the bench.
"We played without a proper striker because of the way they defend," said Guardiola.
"They are so aggressive down the middle and when that happens you have to make the pitch wide."
Guardiola insisted on Tuesday that Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban, pending appeal, imposed by UEFA for breaching financial fair play rules would not act as a spur for his players.
But it was on the minds of travelling fans, who were singing against European football's governing body from almost the first minute.
Here are the highlights of the game.
The teams will now meet for the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on March 17.
