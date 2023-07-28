The Hundred 2023: Jemimah Rodrigues Joins Northern Superchargers As Replacement For Heather Graham

Jemimah Rodrigues raises her bat after scoring 92 off 43 balls in Hundred 2021. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues will return to The Hundred ahead of its 3rd season, starting on August 1st at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The right-handed batter will join the Northern Superchargers and will replace the injured Heather Graham. She is also one of the 12 replacement players ahead of the edition.

The youngster was the second-highest run-getter in the inaugural season of The Hundred, mustering 249 runs in seven innings at 49.50 and striking at an enormous 150.90. However, the 22-year-old played only a couple of games last year and managed 53 runs before returning home due to injury.

Rodrigues revealed her elation at returning to the 'world-class' competition this year and can't wait to play again. As quoted by the team's official website, she said:

"I’m so excited to be back in The Hundred. It’s a world class competition and I’ve had so much fun taking part in it previously. I was very disappointed to have to withdraw last year through injury so it’s great to be back. Headingley is a brilliant ground to play at, with great fans, and I can’t wait to be back out there.”

Aside from Rodrigues replacing Graham, Phoebe Litchfield has come in for Alyssa Healy for the Superchargers.

Northern Superchargers finished at the bottom of the table in Hundred 2022:

Meanwhile, the Superchargers didn't have the best outing in the 2022 season as they lost and won 3 each, finishing at 5th.

Oval Invincibles are the defending champions as they beat Southern Brave in the final by 5 wickets.

