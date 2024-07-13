‘The Greatest Tennis Player Of All Time’: Roger Federer Attends Coldplay Concert In Rome, Chris Martin Dedicates Special Song; VIDEO

Roger Federer. | (Credits: Twitter)

Retired Swiss Tennis star Roger Federer was spotted during a recent concert of British band 'Coldplay', whose singer Chris Martin shares a great bond with the sportsperson. As a result, Martin couldn't hold himself back and dedicated a song to Federer as a video of the same emerged on social media.

With the big screen focusing on Federer and the crowd making noise by going wild, Martin sang, "Who's that handsome guy? Roger, my lovely friend, the greatest tennis player of all time. You are great at sports, but you are also good and lovely."

The 42-year-old made his ATP debut, aged 17 in 1998 at the Swiss Open Gstaad and has won a staggering 20 Grand Slam titles, with 8 Wimbledon championships.