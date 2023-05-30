THE ESKIMO IN THE CRUCIBLE.…

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is well past his prime as a finisher – a credo that had become a part of his inimitable profile.

Having said that, his popularity -- as a larger than life icon -- has enhanced with each edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Indian cricket fan has now put him on a pedestal where the name Dhoni embodies everything the game ought to be about.

From Chennai fans to cricket buffs elsewhere -- who follow the game globally -- the prayer is he succeeds as a leader with the Midas’ Touch who makes older players stay relevant in a younger man's game.

The journey of CSK has been a case of raising the bar of a team that was euphemistically described as Dad's Army. Dhoni has brought the best out of the young and the not-so-young in his wings.

The chances of CSK winning the 2023 IPL title seemed miniscule. An ageing team, no stars, many players, at the end of their shelf life or past their expiry date, made the challenge to qualify for the play offs daunting.

To discount their captain was like going to watch an Aamir Khan movie. You will watch it because there is a method to the madness and no lack of effort. Dhoni is about embodying that skill. There is meticulous method, a sense of what will work and a role allocation to each member to know what is expected of him.

The odyssey brought out the crevasses in the team and his uncanny knack to fill them up with the best possible productive solutions.

CSK went on to win the Championship for the 5th time.

You surely don't discount the leader when you reach a sudden death situation and certainly not when the leader is MSD.

He has a grip on the game which comes from an innate smartness, by minutely observing the strengths and weaknesses of opposition and his own team.

As opposition you know he is making you work harder for each tick in the box. That he is a smart Captain is known. That he knows instinctively what his team needs can be gauged from how he picks players -- who are horses for certain courses.

Dhoni’s transition has been from a captain to a statesman. Much like Sir Frank Worell, though in another era. His demeanor and calm on and off the field has made him a role model to a generation of youth which is a balm to the sore eyes of the viewer.

Cricket will be poorer if he retires from the game. Not so much for his walking out to bat in a stadium that stands up in awe to get a fleeting glimpse of him, but for the richness of the demeanor he brings to the game and its spirit.

*The writer is a former Indian first-class cricketer who played for *Bombay from 1981/82 to 1991/92. He worked as a selector for the Mumbai Cricket Association after retirement and also as Head of Cricket with the Mumbai Indians.*