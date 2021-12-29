The Dynamic Duo: Shlok Jhujhunwalla, Anish Kamath make most of lockdown and emerge champions

For many the pandemic which struck the world in early 2020 was a nightmare, but not for these budding equestrians.

For Shlok Jhunjhunwalla from Mumbai and Anish Kamath from Bangalore, it was a blessing in disguise as they emerged champions at the recently concluded Junior National Equestrian Championship at the Mahalaxmi race course.

“It has been a blessing in disguise for me. It not only changed the lifestyle but also made me tough, and that is one of the reason for me to emerge one of the champions, at the junior National equestrain championship, in Mumbai,” said Shlok, a resident from Malabar Hills in Mumbai .

During the tough times, Shlok's management skills improved as he managed his academics along with his training. “It was tough in the beginning, but as the challenges piled on so did my confidence,” said Shlok.

“I am sure like me the pandemic could have made many more youngsters tough and ready for more challenges,” said Shlok, who emerged as the overall champion in his group and now looks as a bright prospect to make it to the Indian team for the Asian championship in near future.

Ashish Limaye, Sanyogeeta Limaye, Imtiaz Anees, Riyad Gandhy, Monique Van Haarst and Bobin Tshering are the eminent trainers Shlok, a tenth grade student of BD Somani International School, has been trained.

“Yes, I thank the ARC for giving us the opportunity to showcase our talents, but for them, we would have been nowhere. I want the concerned people to give some recognition if not all to this sport which will boost many youngsters to take to riding and our country proud in the international arena,” signs off Shlok.

Anish Kamath a twelfth grade student from the Reva Independent PU College, Bangalore also made the cut in the Junior National Equestrian Championship for third consecutive year.

The lover of the horse now wants to give it back to the horse which has given him openings to showcase his and the animals talents equally, as he aspires to become a Veterinarian.

“Before that I would like to win medals at the international levels and make my country proud,” said Anish who won the gold in the Junior Category Show Jumping Normal (Individual) with a fastest timing of 47.72 seconds.

"It was tough during the lock down but made us tough to face the worst challenges in life," said Anish, who has taken part in many events including the Equestrian Premier League (EPL) hosted by the Embassy International Riding School, Bangalore.

He also won the Best Rider in the Junior Category with Shlok Jhunjhunwalla as their points were tied.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 04:59 PM IST