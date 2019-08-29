The 1 who said no to Hitler

Major Dhyan Chand was a hockey player born in Allahabad (August 29, 1905) in a Rajput family. Seeing him perform, Adolf Hitler himself offered Dhyan Chand the citizenship of Germany along with a post of Field Marshal in German Army, which he refused.

And this was after the 1936 Berlin Olympics wherein India thrashed Germany 8-1 in the hockey final. The National Sports Day in India is celebrated on his birthday.

Major Dhyan Chand Singh was instrumental as India won gold medals in Olympics in the years 1928, 1932 and 1936. He scored over 400 goals in his career (1926-1948).