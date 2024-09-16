'That’s Where We Get Our Courage From': Anand Mahindra Finds 'Monday Motivation' In Paralympic Star Navdeep Singh

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has found his Monday motivation in India's Paralympic gold medallist Navdeep Singh, who has inspired the entire country with his heroics in the recent Paris 2024 Games.

Mahindra took to his social media to post a clip from Navdeep's podcast with Shubhankar Sharma in which he talks about his journey and the hardships he faced during his formative years.

Applauding Navdeep's "courage" and moved by his life-story, Mahindra tweeted: “Sir, where do you think our courage comes from?

"When they look at us (people with disabilities) and say:

‘You won’t be able to do anything. What kind of life is that? It would be better to commit suicide.’

"That’s where we get our courage from. To be able to give them an adequate reply. He is my #MondayMotivation When you have purpose, it’s always worth living…"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Navdeep recently stunned the world with his record throw of 47.32 metres to set the all-time Paralympic record and finish on top of the podium. This came after he had finished fourth in the Men's Javelin F41 category at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.