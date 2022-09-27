'That's selfish': Fans slam Team India for ignoring Rishabh Pant as video goes viral

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 02:32 PM IST
India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is struggling with his form and has been in and out of the team recently.

Pant was dropped from the playing XI for the 3rd and final T20I against Australia, which India won by six wickets to clinch the series 2-1.

Now, a video doing the rounds on social media shows Pant being ignored by his teammates as he tries to have a conversation with them.

Even during the trophy presentation, an unenthusiastic southpaw was seen standing at the last as his teammates celebrated with jubilation.

In Asia Cup 2022, Dinesh Karthik got the nod ahead of Pant for India's opening match against Pakistan. In the next game against Hong Kong, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya rested, Pant was brought into the eleven. He played in Super Four matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, before being left out of the eleven for the first T20I against Australia in Mohali.

As the video went viral, Pant's fans slammed the India players for ignoring Pant and called them selfish.

