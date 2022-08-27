'That's bizzare': Netizens stumped after Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka given out in controversial fashion against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022

Fans and experts were left stumped after the third umpire declared Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka out in a strange fashing during their Asia Cup 2022 opening match against Afghanistan on Saturday, August 27.

The incident occurred when Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq had Nissanka, caught behind and umpire Anil Kumar Chaudhary's finger went up.

A shocked Nissanka asks for a review. The third umpire feels there's a faint outside edge.

"I see a spike as the ball passes the bat. Satisfied bat involved," says the TV umpire.

But everyone was left stunned as there was just a murmur on UltraEdge, not a spike. The wicket left Sri Lanka reeling at 5-3.

Here are a few reactions

