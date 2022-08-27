e-Paper Get App

'That's bizzare': Netizens stumped after Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka given out in controversial fashion against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 08:19 PM IST
Fans and experts were left stumped after the third umpire declared Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka out in a strange fashing during their Asia Cup 2022 opening match against Afghanistan on Saturday, August 27.

The incident occurred when Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq had Nissanka, caught behind and umpire Anil Kumar Chaudhary's finger went up.

A shocked Nissanka asks for a review. The third umpire feels there's a faint outside edge.

"I see a spike as the ball passes the bat. Satisfied bat involved," says the TV umpire.

But everyone was left stunned as there was just a murmur on UltraEdge, not a spike. The wicket left Sri Lanka reeling at 5-3.

