'Thankful That I Am The First Male Archer To Win A Gold In The World Championship': Parth Salunkhe

Parth Salunke. |

Maharashtra’s Parth Salunkhe created history as he became the first male Indian archer to clinch gold in the recurve category at the World Youth Championships in Limerick, Ireland.

The 19-year-old from Satara was beaming with pride after his tremendous effort and shared his thoughts on the event in an exclusive chat with the Free Press Journal.

“I am very thankful that I am the first male archer to win a gold in the World Championship. I did not think much about winning or losing. I just focused on my performance and how to deliver my best. I concentrated on my game and prepared in that way only."

Parth’s history-making effort came in a come-from-behind match against South Korea’s Song Injun 7-3 to claim the gold medal. “I did not fear at all because I prepared very well. The World Championship is the toughest tournament in the world. So I prepared mentally as well.’’

The young lad also spoke a bit about how the conditions including the weather was quite challenging for him.

"At the competition place, heavy wind and cold conditions made it challenging. We are living in a hot country. So the first four to five days I had to go and adapt to heir climate only."

Salunkhe shifts focus to the Paris Olympics:

The Satara boy felt that his focus was now entirely on qualifying for the Paris Olympics which is fast coming up next year, where he is hoping to win a gold medal.

“The Korean, Japanese and USA archers always give challenges. But now Indian archers are also counted upon as good players. The situation changed in the last 3-4 years and now other competitors are also taking serious notice of Indian archers,’’ he added.

Talking about his initiation into archery as a sport, Salunkhe revealed it all began by watching the sport on tv.during the 2012 London Olympics.

Later, he tried to learn archery in school but could not take it further and later it was by watching YouTube videos that his father learnt the nuances of the sport and imparted the same to his son. Parth learnt archery thoroughly between 2013 and 2017 and in 2018 he joined the Sports Authority of India (SAI)’s Sonipat centre for professional training under Ram Awdhesh.

Before this achievement, Parth had participated in about 10 tournaments and and won around 14 international medals including singles and mixed.

Coach elated at Salunkhe's efforts:

Parth’s coach Ram Awdesh was effusive while praising his ward.

“Parth is very sincere and hard-working. He follows everything which I instruct him. I always say to him to deliver performance instead of thinking about the result."

The young boy, who works with RBI as a class-I officer, signs off philosophically.

“I have achieved a big goal but this is not the main goal and I have to work hard towards achieving that,’’ he added.