 'Thank You, Paaji': Mohammed Siraj To New York-Based Indian Fan On Receiving Best Fielder Medal After IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Match; Video
Mohammed Siraj received the best fielder medal after Team India's win over Ireland in T20 World Cup 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
Mohammed Siraj hugs the young Indian fan. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India presented a deja vu of the 2023 World Cup as the dressing room brought back fielding medals in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. A young Indian fan named Subhek based in New York decided the winner of the fielding medal after the Men in Blue secured a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Ireland on Wednesday.

The young fan decided to award the video to Mohammed Siraj above Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel, who were the other two contenders for the same. Siraj was in awe of the young fan and hugged him after being given the elusive medal. The young fan also told Arshdeep Singh how big a fan his father is of him.

Siraj, who returned with figures of 3-0-13-1, did some good ground fielding and played a part in affecting the run-out of Gareth Delany, who top-scored for Ireland with 26. Rohit Sharma's unbeaten half-century guided Team India to an eight-wicket victory as India overhauled the target of 97 in 12.2 overs.

"Don't think the wicket settled down even when we batted second" - Rohit Sharma

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma reflected on the tricky surface, claiming that the players' Test-match skills were handy and conceded that they will prepare for the big match against Pakistan, expecting the conditions to be this way.

"I said it at the toss as well. Quite unsure of what to expect from the pitch. Not aware on what it is to play like on a pitch that's five months old. I don't think the wicket settled down even when we batted second. There was enough for the bowlers. That's pretty much what you gotta do. Try to hit those lengths consistently. All these guys have played a lot of Test cricket. I don't know what to expect from the pitch to be honest. We will prepare as if the conditions are going to be like this (for Pakistan game)."

Rohit also remained confident of featuring against Pakistan despite the sore arm.

