 Thala For A Reason: MS Dhoni Waves To Fans While Driving His Mercedes G-Wagon AMG With Special Number Plate; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsThala For A Reason: MS Dhoni Waves To Fans While Driving His Mercedes G-Wagon AMG With Special Number Plate; Video

Thala For A Reason: MS Dhoni Waves To Fans While Driving His Mercedes G-Wagon AMG With Special Number Plate; Video

Dhoni arguably has a massive fan following worldwide and is often known as 'captain cool' for his ability to remain calm during pressure situations.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Ex-Indian skipper MS Dhoni was spotted driving his Mercedes G-Wagon AMG as a fan account on the social media platform X posted a video of the same on Saturday (August 17, 2024). The number plate behind his car was also an iconic 007, supposedly signalling Dhoni's jersey number which is 7.

Read Also
'From 1929 Hrs...': On This Day In 2020, MS Dhoni Announces International Retirement
article-image

Dhoni arguably has a massive fan following worldwide and is often known as 'captain cool' for his ability to remain calm during pressure situations. The 42-year-old has a rare feat of achieving T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy victory as captain and is the only skipper to win all three ICC trophies. He has also lifted five IPL trophies with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sodomising Minor Boy; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mira-Bhayandar: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sodomising Minor Boy; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Citroen Basalt Price Breakdown in India: Check Out the Complete List
Citroen Basalt Price Breakdown in India: Check Out the Complete List
Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Businessman Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Bhendi Bazaar Office, Shoots Self In Head Amid Financial Stress
Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Businessman Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Bhendi Bazaar Office, Shoots Self In Head Amid Financial Stress
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Rescue 3 Minor Girls From Abduction And Assault By Youths, Accused Arrested
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Rescue 3 Minor Girls From Abduction And Assault By Youths, Accused Arrested

In the video surfaced on social media, Dhoni was also seen waving to the fan:

MS Dhoni uncertain about returning to IPL 2025:

Meanwhile, in a recent interaction, Dhoni said there is plenty of time to decide whether he will be part of next year's IPL or not. The keeper-batter also stated that he will do what is best for the side.

The rules and regulations will be made for retentions. There is still a lot of time for all that. We will decide once we get to know about the rules and regulations. The ball is not in our court right now. When the rules get formalized, then we will decide. We will have to make the decision that is best for the team because, at the end of the day, we all want the team to do well. So based on the rules, regulations, and retentions, we will see what is best for CSK, and we will take the best step forward."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pay ₹4.5 Crore To Get Neeraj Chopra: Javelin Star’s Brand Value Set To Soar After Paris Olympics...

Pay ₹4.5 Crore To Get Neeraj Chopra: Javelin Star’s Brand Value Set To Soar After Paris Olympics...

Thala For A Reason: MS Dhoni Waves To Fans While Driving His Mercedes G-Wagon AMG With Special...

Thala For A Reason: MS Dhoni Waves To Fans While Driving His Mercedes G-Wagon AMG With Special...

‘Hazaaron Gold Medals Ke Aagey Feeka Hai’: Vinesh Phogat Overwhelmed By Reception From Indian...

‘Hazaaron Gold Medals Ke Aagey Feeka Hai’: Vinesh Phogat Overwhelmed By Reception From Indian...

Video: Sanju Samson Spotted Playing Football On Basketball Court Amid Cricketing Break Ahead Of Home...

Video: Sanju Samson Spotted Playing Football On Basketball Court Amid Cricketing Break Ahead Of Home...

'Don't Know How It Was Construed': Sourav Ganguly Responds To Bengali Actress' Remark Over Ex-Indian...

'Don't Know How It Was Construed': Sourav Ganguly Responds To Bengali Actress' Remark Over Ex-Indian...