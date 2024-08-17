Thala For A Reason: MS Dhoni Waves To Fans While Driving His Mercedes G-Wagon AMG With Special Number Plate; Video

MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Ex-Indian skipper MS Dhoni was spotted driving his Mercedes G-Wagon AMG as a fan account on the social media platform X posted a video of the same on Saturday (August 17, 2024). The number plate behind his car was also an iconic 007, supposedly signalling Dhoni's jersey number which is 7.

Dhoni arguably has a massive fan following worldwide and is often known as 'captain cool' for his ability to remain calm during pressure situations. The 42-year-old has a rare feat of achieving T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy victory as captain and is the only skipper to win all three ICC trophies. He has also lifted five IPL trophies with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In the video surfaced on social media, Dhoni was also seen waving to the fan:

MS Dhoni in his Mercedes G-Wagon with number plate 0007 🥶 pic.twitter.com/V9W371cYHn — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ (@Itzshreyas07) August 17, 2024

MS Dhoni uncertain about returning to IPL 2025:

Meanwhile, in a recent interaction, Dhoni said there is plenty of time to decide whether he will be part of next year's IPL or not. The keeper-batter also stated that he will do what is best for the side.

The rules and regulations will be made for retentions. There is still a lot of time for all that. We will decide once we get to know about the rules and regulations. The ball is not in our court right now. When the rules get formalized, then we will decide. We will have to make the decision that is best for the team because, at the end of the day, we all want the team to do well. So based on the rules, regulations, and retentions, we will see what is best for CSK, and we will take the best step forward."