'What if Pak govt does not allow team to travel to India?': PCB chief Ramiz Raja cites security issues during 2023 ODI World Cup

PCB chief Ramiz Raja | Agencies

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja Pakistan had made their stand clear if the BCCI refuses to send Team India for the Asia Cup and if Asian Cricket Council decides to shift the tournament.

The move might see ICC take action against Pakistan, but Ramiz turned the tables on BCCI and India with a stunning response on the query by the global cricket board.

"What happens if the government of Pakistan doesn't allow Pakistan to travel to India because of security issues?" Ramiz told BBC.

"It is quite an emotional subject here. The debate was started by the BCCI in a way. We had to respond. Test cricket needs India v Pakistan."

Ramiz urged India to keep aside political differences and travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year.

"You saw what happened in the World Cup — 90,000 fans turned up [at MCG]. I am just a little disappointed with the ICC. When the point was put to the FIFA president why is the US playing Iran, Iran has so many issues regarding women's rights, he picked up the football and said this can solve a lot of issues. Through sport we can take care of the tribe mentality. I feel let bat and ball talk," he said.

Earlier, Asian Cricket Council president and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in October, had said that India will not travel to Pakistan next year for the 50-over Asia Cup event after which PCB had threatened to pull out of the World Cup scheduled to be held in India.

India had last toured Pakistan in the year 2008 for the Asia Cup ODI event.

India has not played any bilateral Test cricket with Pakistan since 2007 while their last bilateral white ball series was held in the winter of 2012.

The BCCI will need sanction from the Indian government in order to travel to Pakistan.