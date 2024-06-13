'Terrorism & Violence Are Serious Issues': Pakistan Bowler Hassan Ali Clarifies 'All Eyes On Vaishno Devi' Post On His Instagram Story

Hassan Ali shared 'All Eyes On Vaishno Devi' post on his Instagram story. | Credits: Hassan Ali Instagram

Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali gave his clarification with regard to his Instagram post expressing solidarity to the victims of the terrorist attacks in the Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir recently.

On Sunday evening, the bus carrying several pilgrims to the religious shrine Mata Vaishno Devi was believed to be attacked by the Pakistani terrorists. The attack took place when Narendra Modi was taking oath as a Prime Minister for the record third time and India and Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match was happening in New York.

It has been reported that four Pakistani terrorists left 10 Pilgrims dead and over dozens injured in Jammu and Kashmit in Reasi. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched an investigation on horrendous terrorist on people who were on pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi. The cops have already taken 20 suspects into custody.

However, Hassan Ali was one of the few Pakistanis who condemned the terrorist attack on Hindu Pilgrims in Reasi by sharing 'All Eyes On Vaishno Devi' on his Instagram story.

Seemingly, Hassan Ali received a criticism in Pakistan for expressing his solidarity with the Hindu victims who were attacked by the terrorist on their way to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Ali wrote that terrorism and violence are serious issues and must condemn if innocent lives are attacked.

"Terrorism/Violence are a serious issue be it against any race or religion hence I had shared this. I try to support peace wherever and however I can. I have always condemned the attacks in Gaza and will continue to do so wherever innocent lives are being attacked. Every human life matters. May Allah bless the people who lost their lives in Gwadar with the highest ranks in Jannah. Ameen." Pakistan pacer wrote on X.