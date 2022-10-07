'Terrible batting': Fans fume after Harmanpreet Kaur-led side suffer humiliating loss in Ind vs Pak clash

Harmanpreet Kaur | File picture

Indian fans were left seething after Pakistan hand Harmanpreet Kaur-led side a 13-run defeat in the Women's Asia Cup on Friday.

Nidar Dar struck an entertaining fifty to push Pakistan to 137 for 6 after skipper Bismah Mahroof opted to bat.

In reply, the Indian batters failed to stitch a meaningful partnership and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Teenager Richa Ghosh tried to inspire a late fightback but couldn't go the distance as India were bowled out for 124 in 19.4 overs.

Earlier, Dar (56 not out off 37 balls) and skipper Bismah Maroof (32 off 35) shared a crucial 76-run stand off 58 balls to give the innings a much needed boost.

Fans took to social media to vent their anger.

Here are a few reactions.

