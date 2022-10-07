e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Terrible batting': Fans fume after Harmanpreet Kaur-led side suffer humiliating loss in Ind vs Pak clash

'Terrible batting': Fans fume after Harmanpreet Kaur-led side suffer humiliating loss in Ind vs Pak clash

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Harmanpreet Kaur | File picture
Follow us on

Indian fans were left seething after Pakistan hand Harmanpreet Kaur-led side a 13-run defeat in the Women's Asia Cup on Friday.

Nidar Dar struck an entertaining fifty to push Pakistan to 137 for 6 after skipper Bismah Mahroof opted to bat.

In reply, the Indian batters failed to stitch a meaningful partnership and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Teenager Richa Ghosh tried to inspire a late fightback but couldn't go the distance as India were bowled out for 124 in 19.4 overs.

Earlier, Dar (56 not out off 37 balls) and skipper Bismah Maroof (32 off 35) shared a crucial 76-run stand off 58 balls to give the innings a much needed boost.

Fans took to social media to vent their anger.

Here are a few reactions.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Terrible batting': Fans fume after Harmanpreet Kaur-led side suffer humiliating loss in Ind vs Pak...

'Terrible batting': Fans fume after Harmanpreet Kaur-led side suffer humiliating loss in Ind vs Pak...

Ind vs Pak: Women in Blue suffer 13-run loss to archrivals in Aisa Cup 2022, their 1st defeat in six...

Ind vs Pak: Women in Blue suffer 13-run loss to archrivals in Aisa Cup 2022, their 1st defeat in six...

T20 World Cup: India players attend 1st practice session in Australia, see pic

T20 World Cup: India players attend 1st practice session in Australia, see pic

BCCI Elections: Roger Binny to likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as Indian board chief

BCCI Elections: Roger Binny to likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as Indian board chief

Lionel Messi says Qatar World Cup 'surely' will be his last

Lionel Messi says Qatar World Cup 'surely' will be his last