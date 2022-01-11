World no.1 Novak Djokovic continues practice on second successive day despite concerns around visa

Tennis star Novak Djokovic held a practice session at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, his second day out of detention, focusing on his Australian Open title defense while still facing the prospect of deportation because he's not vaccinated for COVID-19.

The top-ranked Djokovic hit the show courts within hours of winning a legal battle Monday against the cancellation of his visa, based on procedural grounds. He returned Tuesday afternoon for a closed practice, with doors locked and only his support team allowed into Rod Laver Arena.

Aerial images taken by Australian TV networks from a helicopter showed the nine-time Australian Open winner back at work, less than a week before the first Grand Slam tournament of the year is due to start.

Video showed Djokovic hitting shots from behind the baseline, taking feedback from his coach, and stretching beside the court with a trainer on a sunny but mild summer afternoon.

Soon after, organizers released the seedings for the Australian Open tournament, and Djokovic was listed at No. 1 for the men's singles draw.

While he's trying to make up time after spending four days confined to an immigration detention hotel, Djokovic is conscious he could again have his visa revoked.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering exercising his power to deport the 34-year-old Serbian under separate legislation, assessing a medical exemption that the unvaccinated Djokovic relied on to fly into Melbourne and the information supplied in the visa application.

The Australian Associated Press reported the decision was not expected Tuesday, after Hawke's office issued a statement saying the matter was still under consideration "in line with due process." The prime ministers of Australia and Serbia discussed Djokovic's precarious visa earlier Tuesday.

The deportation drama has polarized opinions and elicited strong support for the 20-time Grand Slam winner in his native Serbia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Serbian counterpart, Ana Brnabic, agreed in their telephone conversation to keep in touch over the disputed visa, Morrison's office said.

"The PM explained our non-discriminatory border policy and its role in protecting Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic," Morrison's office said in a statement.

Brnabic asked Morrison to ensure Djokovic was treated with dignity, public broadcaster Radio Television of Serbia reported.

"The (Serbian) prime minister especially emphasized the importance of the conditions for training and physical preparation for the upcoming competition, considering that Novak Djokovic was not allowed to train in the previous days," RTS reported.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 06:33 PM IST