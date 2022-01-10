World no.1 Novak Djokovic back on the tennis court after federal court ruling

World no.1 Novak Djokovic returned to the tennis court after the Australian federal court ruled against cancelling his visa. The Serb took to Twitter to share the delight of returning to the place he belongs.

Djokovic was in immigration detention for the last four days, where he faced deportation after Australian government threatened to cancel his visa. He is not vaccinated and the country has strict rules regarding unvaccinated tourists. However, he was given the visa after he submitted a medical exemption.

I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen

I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. 👇 pic.twitter.com/iJVbMfQ037 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022

But government lawyer Christopher Tran told the judge that the immigration minister "will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation", which would have meant that Djokovic faced deportation.

The back and forth has gripped the world and caused a furor in Australia, where many initially decried the news that Djokovic, who has been a vocal skeptic of vaccines, had received an exemption to strict rules to compete in Melbourne. Many felt the star was being given special treatment since Australians who aren't vaccinated face tough travel and quarantine restrictions.

But when border police then blocked him on arrival, others cried foul, saying he was being scapegoated by an Australian government facing criticism for its recent handling of the pandemic.

