Watch: How did Victoria Azarenka play in the Australian Open according to her son, Leo?

Before Victoria Azarenka had a chance to analyze both players she might meet next, a question was posed to her son about the two-time Australian Open champion's third-round performance.

Five-year-old Leo, wearing his sunglasses in the news conference room and sitting on his mother's knee, responded succinctly: "Awesome!" Thanks, kid.

Azarenka's own highlights from her 6-0, 6-2 win over 15th-seeded Elina Svitolina on Friday included the "amount of aggressivity I could bring point after point, applying a lot of pressure, the consistency. The break points I faced, I played really strong.

"Yeah, taking control of my end of the court," she added. "I think that's what I'm more happy about."

She'll next play French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, who rallied from a set and a break down against No. 26-seeded Jelena Ostapenko to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 and advance to the fourth round in singles at Melbourne Park for the first time.

The 24th-seeded Azarenka, who won the title at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013 and has been a U.S. Open finalist three times, is into the fourth round here for the first time since 2016 after extending her winning record to 5-0 against Svitolina.

She accumulated nearly twice as many winners, 17, as unforced errors, nine, and never faced a break point. Svitolina made mistake after mistake, 26 unforced errors in all.

