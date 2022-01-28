e-Paper Get App

Tennis

Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

Watch: Daniil Medvedev loses cool at chair umpire during Australian Open semifinal match against Stefanos Tsitsipas

FPJ Web Desk
Daniil Medvedev unhappy with the chair umpire during the Australian Open. | Photo: Twitter

Russia's Daniil Medvedev had an outburst with the chair umpire Jaume Campistol calling him ‘stupid’ during his Australian Open semi-final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday. The incident was regarding Tsitsipas receiving coaching during the game from his father in the stands, that is against the rules.

"His father can talk every point. Are you stupid?” Medvedev screamed.

“His father can talk every point. Answer my question. Can his father talk every point? Oh my God, how can you be so bad in the semifinal of a Grand Slam?”

“Look at me! I’m talking to you!” Medvedev raged even as the umpire called time on the break.

“What do you want?” Campistol replied.

“To give him coaching [violation] because his father is talking every point,” Medvedev yelled.

He then called the umpire a “small cat” to conclude the outburst.

The winner of the clash between Medvedev and Tsitsipas will take on Rafael Nadal in the final of the Australian Open.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:59 PM IST
