Tennis

Updated on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 06:29 PM IST

Watch: Daniil Medvedev directs wrath at ballkids during Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal

FPJ Web Desk
Daniil Medvedev during the final of the Australian Open. | Photo: AFP

Daniil Medvedev of Russia was yet again unhappy during the final of men's singles of the Australian Open against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Rod Lever Arena on Sunday.

Medvedev was seen telling the chair umpire about the ballkids running on the court after collecting the balls, instead of passing them to one another.

In the semi-final, Medvedev wasn't pleased with external help Stefanos Tsitsipas was getting and made his displeasure clear at the chair umpire for not acting.

Medvedev won the first two sets in the final before Nadal came back in the third.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 06:29 PM IST
