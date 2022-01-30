Watch: Daniil Medvedev directs wrath at ballkids during Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal

Daniil Medvedev of Russia was yet again unhappy during the final of men's singles of the Australian Open against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Rod Lever Arena on Sunday.

Medvedev was seen telling the chair umpire about the ballkids running on the court after collecting the balls, instead of passing them to one another.

Medvedev cracks it AGAIN - this time at the ballkids! 😳



Nobody is safe from Daniil's rage!#AusOpen - Live on Channel 9 and 9Now. Ad-Free Live & On Demand on Stan Sport pic.twitter.com/AS4wTC2hS6 — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 30, 2022

In the semi-final, Medvedev wasn't pleased with external help Stefanos Tsitsipas was getting and made his displeasure clear at the chair umpire for not acting.

Medvedev won the first two sets in the final before Nadal came back in the third.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 06:29 PM IST