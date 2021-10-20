Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic could be barred from Australian Open

Novak Djokovic and other tennis players who are either unvaccinated or refuse to reveal their vaccination status won’t be awarded exemptions to enter Australia, reported mirror.co.uk.

The Victorian state government introduced a vaccine mandate for authorised workers including professional players, though Tennis Australia are yet to announce their rules regarding travel for unvaccinated players.

“The government in establishing its borders has said that you will need to be double vaccinated to visit Australia, that’s a universal application, not just for tennis players,” said Alex Hawke.

“Our health advice is that when we open the borders everyone that comes to Australia will need to be double vaccinated. I don’t have a message for [Djokovic], I have a message to everybody who wishes to visit Australia – you will need to be double vaccinated.”

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews also said that unvaccinated players could have issues entering Australia.

“I don’t think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country and if they did get a visa they’d probably have to quarantine for a couple of weeks,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:12 PM IST