Tata Open Maharashtra: Yuki Bhambri wins a thrilling three-set encounter

Yuki Bhambri, staying firm when it counted the most, overcame Jozef Kovalik 6-7, 6-2, 7-5, to move into the second round of the this edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra, at the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Monday.

A thriller of a match which lasted for over three hours, Indian turned the tables on the Slovakian in his second visit to the city.

“Getting some points especially in the second set made the difference,” said Yuki after the match.

The Oxford of the East, as it is better known Pune, has always been a lucky court for Yuki.

“Pune is always lucky for me. I hope things are fine and this tournament becomes one of the stops for ATP in years to come,” said Yuki.

After losing the hard-fought first set, the former junior world number one, who made a comeback into the international circuit recently after a two-year break due to injury, started the second with 2-0 lead and looked in good touch. He didn’t let the momentum shift away before bagging the set easily and levelling the scores.

It was not an easy first set outing for Kovalik. The Slovakian had not only the Yuki to overcome but the line call and once court violation for banging the racket during the first set. He was warned by chair umpire J Murphy. However, he overcame it all to take the set 7-6.

Unforced errors were plenty and Yuki does agree that was one aspect he has to work on. “I have to play more games and I think that would help me over this aspect,” said Yuki, after his first match in the championship organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association.

"Letting the first game slip was a bit yo yo. Sat down, got back but because it is so close and felt so comfortable that gave me confidence to keep attacking which helped me in the second set in the end," Bhambri said after the match.

Earlier France’s Quentin Halys sent World No. 82 Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania packing with a stunning 6-1, 6-2 win.

In the other round-of-32 match, former World No. 39 Moldovan Radu Albot faced a tough challenge from Federico Gaio of Italy in the second set but managed to sail through with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) victory in the end.

Meanwhile, top-seeded Australian pair of Like Saville and John-Patrick Smith lived up to the expectations as they defeated Stefano Travaglia and Bernabe Zapata Miralles in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. In the other doubles opening round match, French duo of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul outclassed the third-seeded pair of Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) to move into the Last-8 stage.

In the singles qualifying matches played on Monday, Czech Republic’s Vita Kopriva stunned top-seed Turkish player Altug Celikbilek with a hard-fought 6-7 (7-4), 6-3, 7-5 win and made his way into the main draw.

Swedish player Elias Ymer also secured an entry into the main draw with an easy 6-4, 6-4 win over Australian Marc Polmans. British Jay Clarke and Gian Marco Moroni of Australia were the other two players, who emerged victorious in the final qualifying round and entered the main draw.

The Tata Open Maharashtra is being owned by IMG and operated by RISE Worldwide in India.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 09:38 PM IST