Tata Open Maharashtra: Will make the most of my opportunity, says Russia's Aslan Karatsev

Tata Open Maharashtra will be one of the championships to move up in the world ranking and it is on top of the agenda for the top seed Aslan Karatsev.

The Russian star who is ranked 15 in the world did not have a good outing the last time he was here as he lost in the opening round, but wants to make the most of it this visit, to break into the top 10.

“I had some goals to achieve this season, Top-15 and then Top-10. Want to improve my game, there were few things that I was working on in the pre-season,” Karatsev said during a press conference in Pune.

The 28-year-old made a brilliant start to the season, clinching his third ATP singles title at Sydney International when he outclassed two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray in the final. And now he is eager to win another title in Pune and get closer to his next target.

“I’m very happy to be here. Coming from the Australian Open, almost the same weather conditions here. When you are a top seed obviously it gives some advantage that you skip the first match but also sometimes playing the first match helps you get that rhythm,” the 2021 French Open runner-up further said.

Karatsev had a breakthrough 2021 wherein he became the first player in an Open Era to reach a Grand Slam semi-final on debut at the Australian Open, clinched first two titles and won Olympic silver medal in mixed doubles alongside Elena Vesnina. He also grabbed many eyeballs when he upstaged World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on his home court to enter the Serbia Open final.

The Moscow resident blamed it on the spicy food for his poor show in his last visit here. “The food is very spicy here and that could have been one of the reasons for my show last time,” said the Russian.

