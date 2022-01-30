Tata Open Maharashtra: I am here to win matches, says Italy's Lorenzo Musetti

Playing world No 1 Novak Djokovic has been one of the early dreams fulfilled for the youngster Lorenzo Musetti, and now wants to replicate him (Djokovic) in the world of tennis.

“That was one of the greatest moments in tennis for me. Playing the World 1 itself says it all,” said the Italian tennis player who is ranked No 2 in his debut at the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune on Sunday.

“I want to play tennis like Djokovic, and I will do my best,” he said addressing the media on the eve of the championship.

“I’m here to win matches. I will try to go as far as I can and get the confidence that I used to have,” he added.

The year has been good for the 19-year-old, and he hopes to continue the form, as he is one of the strong contenders for the singles title, which has world No. 15 Aslan Karatsev and defending champion Jiri Vesely in this contest.

“Yes, it has been and I hope to carry forward the same as we have just begun this year,” he added.

He did suffer first-round defeats in the season opener in Adelaide and Australian Open. However, the Monte Carlo-based player looks to produce some quality performances at the tournament and get the momentum going ahead.

“I played two good matches with two really great opponents. They showed they were playing best tennis and both the matches were close,” said Musetti via the virtual press conference.

“It helped me to understand a lot of things like I can be on that level and can reach there with my game. It was helpful especially for a young player who is coming on the tour, signed off the Roger Federer fan, Musetti.

India’s Yuki Bhambri and Prajnesh Gunneswaran will begin their campaign on Monday.

Bhambri, who received a direct entry into the main draw, will take on Slovak player Jozef Kovalik in the opening round encounter while the Asian Games medallist Prajnesh, a wildcard, will start his challenge against the fifth seeded Daniel Altamaier.

Lithuanian highest ranked player for all time, Ricardas Berankis, who had a semi-final finish in the last edition, will also be seen in action as seven singles opening round matches on the opening day.

In the qualifying matches, on Sunday, India’s Sasikumar Mukund and Manish Sureshkumar suffered defeats in the first round. While Mukund lost to Turkey’s Celikbilek Altug 6-3, 6-3, Sureshkumar conceded a 6-2, 6-3 loss against Czech player Kopriva Vit.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 08:18 PM IST