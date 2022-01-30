Tata Open Maharashtra ATP tour: Arjun Khade aims to leave his mark

Arjun Khade is confident of turning the tables and script a new horizon in Maharashtra tennis history, as he gears up for yet another showdown in the 4th edition of Tata Open Maharashtra, ATP Tour tournament, which unfolds at the Balewadi Sports Complex tennis court in Pune from Monday.

Many tennis pundits have termed the campaign of Indians as tenacious draws, but the Pune-based Arjun wants to show his mettle.

“It is a tough draw as many have termed but I will go out there to give my best," says Arjun while talking to FPJ on the eve of the main draw of this only Asian ATP championship, owned by IMG and operated by RISE Worldwide in India.

"Everything in life is tough and sport is nothing new. In such conditions believing in one’s self is the best way to take it forward,” says the Oklahoma State University student, who begins his campaign against former World No. 28 Joao Sousa.

Arjun has never missed out of this prestigious championship organised by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association, and sponsored by Tatas, but coming into this edition of the contest with a title (doubles) in recently, is sure to give his best shot.

Along with Dan Added of France, Arjun beat Inigo Cervantes Huegun of Spain and Mark Vervoort of the Netherlands in the doubles crown in Villena, Spain. In the Maharashtra ATP tournament he will play alongside Purav Raja.

“We are playing together for the first time. Since we know our chemistry well, things should be fine,” said Arjun about his doubles campaign in this competition.

Meanwhile, the star Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan has been seeded second in the doubles main draw. This pair, the winners of ATP title in Adelaide, will start their run against the experienced American pair of Jamie Cerretani and Nicolas Monroe. Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan got wildcard entry.

In the singles, four Indians, starting in the singles main draw, have been handed a comparatively tricky draw as they will face tough competitions against the higher ranked opponents in their respective opening round matches.

Ramkumar will square off against eighth seed Stefano Travaglia while Yuki will be up against Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik.

Top four seeds Aslan Karatsev (1), Lorenzo Musetti (2), Gianluca Mager (3) and defending champion Jiri Vesely (4) have first round byes.

