Roger Federer joins Italian youths who played tennis from the rooftop during lockdown

In the video, Federer also revealed he had another surprise for the girls. In partnership with Barilla, he is sending them to the Rafael Nadal Academy by Movistar for summer camp.

In the video, one can hear Federer saying, "Personally for me, that was a very special moment in my career as a tennis player."

"To surprise a fan, or children, like I was able to with Carola and Vittoria today," he added.

When the tennis club in Finale Ligure, a small town in northern Italy, closed at the beginning of March, as part of Italy's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, its coaches challenged their young players to find inventive ways to keep training and to film themselves doing it.

The result was a series of videos posted on the Tennisclub Finale Facebook page. For the challenge, Vittoria, 14, and Carola, 11, climbed onto the rooftop terraces of their buildings to play the game.

The original video of Carola and Vittoria was an instant hit on social media, earning nearly seven million views on Twitter, 1.3 million views on Facebook and almost 450,000 views on Instagram within a day of publishing.