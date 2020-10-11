Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: When and where to watch French Open final?

On Sunday evening, tennis ace Rafael Nadal will take on World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the final match of the French Open. The final day of Roland-Garros for 2020 will see the two battle for the men’s singles trophy in a match that will become historic, no matter the outcome.
While Djokovic, the defending champion stands to become the first man in the Open Era to win every Grand Slam twice, a victory for Nadal would see him draw level with Roger Federer’s record 20 major titles. The two have had fifty-five prior encounters, of which 29 were in Djokovic's favour, while 26 were in Nadal's. This is the most tour-level match-ups in the Open Era. However, it must also be noted that Nadal has won six of their seven clashes at Roland-Garros.
Whatever the outcome, it promises to be a fascinating game. And if you're still wondering when and how to watch, well, we have you covered. Read on.
When will the match take place?
The match can we watched at 6:30 pm (Indian Standard Time) on October 11.
Where can you watch the match?
The match can be watched on TV on Star Sports 2 HD or Star Sports Select 2 HD. It can also be seen on your smart device using the Disney+ Hotstar app, or on your browser using the Hotstar website (hotstar.com/in/sports/tennis).
You will need to have Disney+ Hotstar VIP access for the same.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)