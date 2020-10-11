Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: When and where to watch French Open final?

Whatever the outcome, it promises to be a fascinating game. And if you're still wondering when and how to watch, well, we have you covered. Read on.

When will the match take place?



The match can we watched at 6:30 pm (Indian Standard Time) on October 11.

Where can you watch the match?

The match can be watched on TV on Star Sports 2 HD or Star Sports Select 2 HD. It can also be seen on your smart device using the Disney+ Hotstar app, or on your browser using the Hotstar website (hotstar.com/in/sports/tennis).

You will need to have Disney+ Hotstar VIP access for the same.