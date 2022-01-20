Novak Djokovic planning to sue Australian government for 'ill treatment'

World men's no.1 Novak Djokovic is in talks with his lawyers about suing the Australian government for 3.2 million pounds over 'ill treatment'. Djokovic has claimed to have had a visa exemption and yet was deported before the Australian Open.

“It’s well known that Novak and his family feel he was poorly treated in the quarantine hotel in Melbourne," a source was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“His mother revealed how it was full of fleas and maggots. He was kept a virtual prisoner.”

Djokovic is currently back home in Belgrade. He had initially successfully appealed against the Australian government's ban on his visa. However, the government yet again challenged it and had his visa revoked. Djokovic lost the subsequent appeal and was deported a day before the start of the Australian Open.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:53 AM IST