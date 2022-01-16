e-Paper Get App

Tennis

Updated on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

Men's world no. 1 Novak Djokovic loses appeal against Australian government over visa cancellation; faces deportation

FPJ Web Desk
Serbia's Novak Djokovic waves to the crowd with tears in his eyes after losing his men's first round singles tennis match against Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro at the Olympic Tennis Centre of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. | AFP PHOTO / Roberto SCHMIDT

Serbia's Novak Djokovic waves to the crowd with tears in his eyes after losing his men's first round singles tennis match against Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro at the Olympic Tennis Centre of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. | AFP PHOTO / Roberto SCHMIDT

Men's world no. 1 Novak Djokovic yet again lost his appeal against Australian government over the cancellation of his visa. The nine-times world champion will be sent home.

The Federal Court judge has given a 30-minute window but it is unlikely that the order would change. Djokovic is the defending champion in the Australian Open but there's little chance that he would have a chance to defend his crown.

Chief Justice Allsop made it clear that the application was not an appeal against the decision of the executive government. It is a review of the decision for the lawfulness or legality of the decision.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
