Men's world no. 1 Novak Djokovic loses appeal against Australian government over visa cancellation; faces deportation

Men's world no. 1 Novak Djokovic yet again lost his appeal against Australian government over the cancellation of his visa. The nine-times world champion will be sent home.

The Federal Court judge has given a 30-minute window but it is unlikely that the order would change. Djokovic is the defending champion in the Australian Open but there's little chance that he would have a chance to defend his crown.

Chief Justice Allsop made it clear that the application was not an appeal against the decision of the executive government. It is a review of the decision for the lawfulness or legality of the decision.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 12:33 PM IST