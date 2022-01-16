'Extremely disappointed with ruling. Will cooperate with authorities in relation to departure,' says Australian Open defending champion Novak Djokovic after losing appeal to revoke visa ban

Men's world no.1 Novak Djokovic said that he was disappointed to be deported and that he would cooperate with the Australian government authorities with relation to his departure. The Serbian lost his appeal against visa cancellation for the second time, which has meant that his chance to defend his Australian Open crown has come to an end.

"I'd like to make a brief statement to address the outcomes of today’s Court hearing. I will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this. I am extremely disappointed with the ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open," said Djokovic after the ruling.

"I respect the Court’s ruling and I'll cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from Australia."

Djokovic's visa was restored last week after the Federal Court order the government to restore his visa and get him out of immigration detention. However, the government went into appeal to get the ban on, after which, Djokovic lost his appeal.

"I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love. I would like to wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best for the tournament.Finally, I would like to thank my family, friends, team, supporters, fans and my fellow Serbians for your continued support. You have all been a great source of strength to me," said Djokovic.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 01:18 PM IST