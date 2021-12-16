e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 06:37 PM IST

Australian Open: World no.4 Karolina Pliskova out due to hand injury

IANS
Karolina Pliskova hits a return against Garbine Muguruza during their women's singles match on day eight of the Australian Open. | Photo: Greg Wood / AFP

World No. 4 Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open because of a right-hand injury sustained during the training.

"Unfortunately, I hurt my right hand in practice yesterday and I won't be able to play in Adelaide, Sydney, and (the) Australian Open this year," said the 29-year-old Czech Republic player.

Australian Open officials on Thursday confirmed her withdrawal.

"You will be missed, wishing you a speedy recovery," the Australian Open official Twitter account wrote.

Pliskova, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, joined Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu who are also not playing in the first major of the season.

Known for her powerful serve and forehand, Pliskova reached the semi-finals in Melbourne in 2019, losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka. She reached the final at Wimbledon this year before a run to the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open. The Australian Open will begin on January 17, 2022.

