Australian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas stuns Rafael Nadal in five-set thriller, storms into semis

For the 225th time in his illustrious career, Rafael Nadal grabbed a two-set lead in a Grand Slam match. For only the second time, he blew that big edge and lost. A couple of uncharacteristically sloppy overheads and a framed backhand in a third-set tiebreaker began Nadal's undoing, and his bid for a men's-record 21st major championship eventually ended in the Australian Open quarterfinals Wednesday with 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-5 loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

At his put-the-ball-where-he-wants-it best in the early going, Nadal went ahead rather easily, winning 27 consecutive points on his serve in one stretch and running his streak of consecutive sets won at major tournaments to 35, one shy of Roger Federer's record for the professional era. Nadal and Federer are currently tied at 20 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other man in the history of tennis.

But Tsitsipas never wavered and that surprisingly poor tiebreaker by the 34-year-old Nadal - thinking too far ahead, perhaps? -- helped hand over the third set and begin the epic comeback. The only other occasion in which Nadal went from a two-set edge to a defeat in a Slam came at the 2015 U.S. Open against Fabio Fognini (who lost to Nadal in the fourth round at Melbourne Park this year).