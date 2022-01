Top-seed Ash Barty cruised into the second round of the Australian Open after defeating Lesia Tsurenko on Monday in the opening round.

The Australian world number one thrashed Ukrainian qualifier by 6-0, 6-1 in a match that lasted for just 54 minutes at Rod Laver Arena.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 03:56 PM IST