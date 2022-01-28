Aspersions cast over timing of Covid tests of Novak Djokovic to gain entry into Australia

There are doubts over the timing of the Covid-19 positive test that men's world no.1 Novak Djokovic used to enter Australia in order to compete in the Australian Open, a research by BBC has revealed.

The findings showed that the serial number on his test on December 16 appeared out of sequence with a sample of tests from Serbia. It is also higher than for his second (negative) test result from six days later. Though Djokovic's visa was rejected, these weren't the grounds.

A German research group called Zerforschung first picked up on the discrepancy that the earlier test had a higher confirmation code than the later one. Documents submitted to the federal court in Australia included one from the acting director of Serbia's official health body, confirming the dates on these certificates accurately reflected when the tests had been carried out.

The BBC also verified that both the tests were processed in the same lab and hence, the discrepancy in the serial number must be manual.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:26 PM IST