e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Night patrols set up to monitor compliance to pollution control norms in DelhiDDMA issues order to cancel singer AP Dhillon's concert in DelhiAmit Shah offers prayers at Sai Baba Temple in Maharashtra's Shirdi
Advertisement

Tennis

Updated on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 05:57 PM IST

Andy Murray defeats Rafael Nadal, sets title clash with Audrey Rublev in Abu Dhabi exhibition

ANI
Andy Murray | Photo: Twitter

Andy Murray | Photo: Twitter

Advertisement

Andy Murray on Friday defeated Rafael Nadal and continued his march towards a possible third World Tennis Championship exhibition tournament title in Abu Dhabi.

In the clash of two former world number 1s, it was the player from Britain who won the all-action semi-final clash 6-3, 7-5, to set a final showdown with world No.5 Andrey Rublev on Saturday at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City.

Two-time MWTC champion Murray has looked sharp on his return and showed great desire and determination to see off long-time rival Nadal. Murray broke the reigning MWTC champion's serve in game six and never looked back, taking out the first set 6-3.

In the second set, Nadal dug deep but the Briton held his nerves to seal the set 7-5.

"There were definitely some things I did really well out there. It was very special for me to be back out on the court playing against Rafa and playing in front of a big crowd," said Murray after an impressive performance.

Earlier, Andrey Rublev booked a place in the final with a disciplined display against Denis Shapovalov. Rublev won by 7-6, 3-6, 6-4.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 05:57 PM IST
Advertisement