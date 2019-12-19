Tennis stars Rafael Nadal, Novac Djokovic and Maria Sharapova went golfing in Abu Dhabi

The tennis ace also started with the candy business called Sugarpova.

Maria is currently in Abu Dhabi to promote an event with Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spaniard Rafael Nadal. She went golfing with the tennis stalwarts where she shared the video clips on her Instagram stories.

Sharapova made a return after being away for over four months, in the grasscourt season at the Mallorca Open where she received a wild card. In the opening round, Sharapova defeated Viktória Kužmová in straight sets and recorded her first grasscourt win since 2015. She ended the year ranked no. 131, her lowest year-end ranking since 2002.